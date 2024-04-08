Nine persons arrested over false claims of missing genitals 

Accra, April 08, GNA—The Police have arrested nine persons across the country for “publication of false news” regarding the alleged disappearance of their genitals leading to fear and panic among the public and attacks on innocent citizens.

A statement issued and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs said Police investigations, including medical examinations, indicated that all the claims were false.

It said six persons had been arrested at Kasoa, in the Central Region, two at Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region, and another at Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region, for making such false claims of missing genitals.

The statement said five of them had been arraigned before court with three remanded into Police custody and two granted bails.

It said the rest were on Police inquiry bail and would soon be arraigned before court.

The statement said the Police had noted with concern the increasing trend of persons making false claims of the disappearance of their genitals and blaming innocent bystanders that sometimes led to mob attacks.

The Police cautioned the public against such criminal conduct that was likely to harm innocent people and disturb the public peace.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

