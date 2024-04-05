Nine people filed nominations to contest NPP parliamentary primaries at Ejisu

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Ejisu (Ash), April 5, GNA – Nine people have filed their nomination forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries for the upcoming by-elections in the Ejisu constituency.

The filing of the nominations closed on Thursday April 4, 2024 after it was opened on Tuesday, April 2.

The aspirants include Mr Kwasi Nyantakyi, former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Dr Evans Duah, Lecturer at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, a private legal practitioner and second Vice Chariman of the party in the constituency, and Lawyer Portia Acheampong Abronye, also a private legal practitioner.

Others are Mrs Abenaa Pokua Amoah, Ashanti Regional NPP Women Campaign Manager, who is contesting for the fifth time, Mrs Helena Mensah, Presiding member of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Mr Clinsman Karikari Mensah, former assembly member for the Onwe electoral area, Maame Yaa Aboagye and Mr Aaron Prince Duah, former assembly member for the Essienimpong electoral area.

The nine contestants are seeking to replace the late Dr John Apontua Kumah, who was the MP for the area and a deputy Minister for Finance.

GNA

