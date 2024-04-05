Krachi East MCE dies after collapsing at programme

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 5, GNA – Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East, has died after a year in office.

A Ghana News Agency source said the MCE was delivering a martriculation speech at the Dambai College of Education Friday morning, when he collapsed and was rushed to the Dambai Health Centre.

He was later referred to the WoraWora Government Hospital for further treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival at the facility.

Hospital authorities are, however, tight-lipped on the incident.

Mr Kingsley Okuneggy, Krachi East New Patriotic Party Communication Officer, confirmed the incident on the party’s platform.

The deceased, 60, was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace the late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu, who died in September 2022.

Mr Mensah was a former Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Krachi East Municipality.

A close source disclosed to the GNA that deceased wife also collapsed on hearing the news collapsed and currently on admission at the same facility at WoraWora.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

