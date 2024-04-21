NDC Parliamentary Candidate for South Tongu supports Aglorkpovia Kindergarten Project 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Aglorkpovia (V/R), April 21, GNA – Mr Maxwell Lukutor, the South Tongu Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assisted the Aglorkpovia community to complete their ongoing Kindergarten classroom block project.

Responding to a request from the Chief and elders of the community, Mr Lukutor generously provided 30 bags of cement to facilitate the project’s progress.

The gesture, which came as a ray of hope for the Aglorkpovia community, signifies the PC’s commitment to uplifting local initiatives and fostering development in the enclave.

Mr Lukutor expressed his dedication to serving the community and ensuring that vital projects like the KG classroom block are successfully realized.

Mr. Matthew Akorli, the Atravenu Ward Coordinator, led the elders and the people of Aglorkpovia community to receive the cement donation.

Mr. Akorli mentioned that the donation would foster the community’s educational infrastructure.

He lauded Mr Lukutor for his generosity and unwavering support and emphasized the invaluable role of such collaborative efforts in driving progress and enhancing the quality of life for all members of the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

