Kadjebi Krontihene appeals for water expansion 

Kadjebi (O/R), April 21, GNA – Nana Kweku Dua II, Krontihene of Kadjebi Traditional Area, has appealed to the government to help expand the water system in the Kadjebi township.

He said the town’s population has expanded, so the current water reservoir, which was constructed some forty years ago could not serve the inhabitants.

He made the appeal during the final funeral rites of the late Alhaji Rashid Bawa, former Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

Nana Kweku Dua, who read the Kadjebi Traditional Area tribute, described the late Diplomat as ” illustrious son, a hero, and a true servant.”

He eulogised his achievements in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation, roads and drains, employment, apprenticeship, rural electrification, among others.

The Krontihene said “during his tenure as an Independent Member of Parliament he managed to build many classroom blocks to drive the reduction of schools Under Trees in the Kadjebi District and that recently as the Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling NPP, he paid the community counterpart funding for the Dodo-Pepesu Nursing School block being built by the Pencils of Promise, a non-governmental organisation.”

“H. E Rashid Bawa has been instrumental in ensuring the speedy completion of the Kadjebi District’s first ever 100 Bed Capacity District Hospital under the Agenda 111 project, with his frequent site visits to encourage the contractor”, he added.

They were Chiefs and Queen mothers from Asato, Dodo, Dodi, Ahamansu, Dapaa, Ampeyo and Pampawie Traditional Areas in the District present.

