MTN gives to Muslims in Sekondi to mark Eid ul-Fitr

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, April 10, GNA – MTN Ghana has donated the Muslims Community of Sekondi some food items, drinks, and a ram to spice up this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebration after the Ramadan.

Mr. Prince Owusu, the MTN Senior Manager for South West Business District, said the company recognised the important roles that the Muslim community played in Ghana.

“We are committed to supporting you in meaningful ways. Ramadan is a time of joy and celebration, and we are privileged to be part of this special occasion,” he said

The Western Regional Chief Imam, Ustaz Zulkifli Abdul-Waahid, was grateful for MTN’s continued support over the years.

“We pray Allah continue to bless you abundantly and pray that the relationship with the Muslim community will be solidified,” he added.

GNA

