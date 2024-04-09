Morocco: 2024 CAN Futsal promises to be a grand event

Accra, April 9, GNA – Morocco, a privileged host land for African football, is preparing to organize the 2024 CAN Futsal from April 11 to 21.

This new continental competition promises to be a new coronation for the Kingdom, which continues to confirm its leadership in the sports field and its commitment to the development of African football.

These are in line with the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the first promoter of a greater involvement of Morocco on the African continent and champion of South-South cooperation.

The Kingdom has already accumulated a rich experience and undeniable know-how in the organization of major sporting events, including the 2018 CHAN, the 2020 CAN Futsal in Laayoune, the last and next Women’s CAN.

The rest are the U23 CAN, the next 5 editions of the U17 Women’s CAN, the CAN25 and the 2030 World Cup, as well as several editions of the Club World Cup, including the latest one, are concrete examples of this Moroccan success in hosting major international sports tournaments.

Thanks to its high-level infrastructure, Morocco hosted more than 19 African teams that came to play international football matches during the last FIFA window in March.

This success story is the fruit of the enlightened vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, who attaches particular importance to the development of sport and the promotion of the values of fair play and solidarity. The Sovereign spares no effort to make Morocco a privileged host land for major sporting competitions and a key player in the African sporting landscape.

Morocco is not only a leader in terms of organization, but it is also a talented football nation. The national futsal team is the perfect illustration of this. Indeed, the Atlas Lions have won the last two CAN Futsal and reached the quarter-finals of the last World Cup. They are currently ranked 8th in the FIFA Futsal rankings, confirming their status as a continental power in this discipline.

The 2024 CAN Futsal will therefore be an opportunity for Morocco to once again demonstrate its talent and passion for football. The national team will be keen to thrill the Moroccan public and lift the trophy for the third time in a row.

The organization of the 2024 CAN Futsal is not just a sporting competition. It is also an event that carries noble values such as South-South cooperation, unity and African solidarity.

Morocco, faithful to its commitment to the continent, will do everything possible to make the 2024 CAN Futsal a resounding success and a symbol of the unity and dynamism of African football.

In conclusion, Morocco is positioning itself as the leader of African football as a host country and a talented nation. The 2024 CAN Futsal promises to be a grand event that will allow the Kingdom to share its passion for football with the rest of the continent and confirm its leadership on the African sporting scene.

