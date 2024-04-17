More than $600 million in UN aid raised for Ethiopia

Geneva, Apr. 17, (dpa/GNA) – Some $610 million were collected at a donor conference in Geneva for millions of Ethiopians suffering from the ill effects of climate change and conflict, the Geneva-based UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said late on Tuesday.

The UN has earmarked a total of $3.24 billion to support 15.5 million people there this year, however less than 5% of that sum had been raised ahead of Tuesday’s high-level pledging event on the humanitarian response in Ethiopia.

In addition to conflicts that repeatedly displace people, Ethiopia also suffers from droughts and floods. Around 4.5 million people are displaced in the country.

According to the UN, many people in parts of the Afar, Ahmara and Tigray regions are severely malnourished. Fields, water supplies, clinics and schools have been destroyed by years of conflict.

On Tuesday, the US pledged the largest amount with some $253 million, followed by Britain with $125 million.

UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Joyce Msuya said the pledged $610 million was a good start and expressed hope for more.

She quoted an Ethiopian proverb: “when spider webs unite, they can tie up a lion.” The conference had demonstrated that major tasks could be solved together.

The Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Taye Atskeselassie, said that overcoming the consequences of climate change was a global responsibility. The government is trying to boost food production with peace and development initiatives in order to protect the country from future hunger crises.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

