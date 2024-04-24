Minerals Commission empowers women miners to explore opportunities in artisanal mining sub-sector

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Gender Unit of the Minerals Commission has sensitised women in Artisanal Small-Scale Mining (ASM) in the Eastern Region to take advantage of the opportunities within the small-scale mining sector.

The day’s workshop was on the theme: “Capacity Building of ASM Women for Future Wealth”.

The participants were taken through topics including Financial Management, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability and procedures for the acquisition of licence and mining concessions.

Madam Monalyn Anokye-Bempah, Principal Officer at the Gender Unit, Minerals Commission, encouraged the women in Artisanal Small-Scale Mining, popularly known in the local parlance as ‘Korlikorli’ to form co-operatives to make it easier to secure mining concession and financial support from banks to assist their businesses.

Mr Patrick Pinamang, the District Officer at Akim Oda, Minerals Commission, took the women through the procedures for the acquisition of licences and concessions and encouraged them to observe the provisions in the Mineral and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

On requirements for applying for a concession, Mr Pinamang said one was supposed to provide a Ghana Card, tax identification number and register the business as a sole proprietor or limited liability at the Registrar General’s Department.

The Government, through the Minerals Commission, had earmarked blocked-out areas for small-scale mining, and that an individual could be given up to 25 acres of mining concession after fulfilling the necessary legal and administrative requirements, Mr Pinamang stated.

Madam Grace Anim- Yeboah, Director of Banking at ABSA Bank, engaged the participants on record keeping and efficient financial management tips.

She urged them to be focused and resilient with their finances in order not to incur unnecessary losses in their businesses.

She believed that if women in ASM organised themselves into co-operatives, it would enhance their bargaining power to secure affordable loans from the Bank.

On her part, Madam Victoria Adobea Guerrieri, the National Women’s Coordinator, Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners, encouraged the women in mining to be bold and work collaboratively in order to access funding for their businesses.

She believed that if women were empowered financially, they would become huge asset for the nation and their families.

