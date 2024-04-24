China Media Group Africa seeks partnership with Ghana News Agency

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, April 24, GNA – A delegation from the China Media Group (CMG) Africa accompanied by some officials of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana Tuesday called on the management of Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra to explore partnership and collaboration opportunities with the wire service.

The engagement focused on how the two Organisations can explore opportunities to upscale their news production and reach.

The CMG Africa delegation was led by Mr. Li Peichun, Deputy Director-General of CMG Africa.

The members were; Mr. Kwame Ren, Media Manager of Chinese Embassy, Madam Li Ye, Senior Editor and Corespondent at CMG Africa, and Mr. Shan Feng, a Photographer.

Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manger of Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Agency was working towards the production of digital content to serve its radio and television subscribers locally as well as the international market.

“…We have always felt the need to explore the leading digital market that has emerged. Last year, we did a pilot project and produced audio-visual contents for our tv and radio subscribers and they liked it. So this year, we are going big in that area,” he said.

Mr Owusu said the partnership would offer opportunity for trainings and capacity building for editorial staff in audio-visual and digital content creation and distribution.

He also talked of a possible collaboration in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive optimum content creation, productivity and speed.

“We are open to these partnerships and hope to learn from each other in projecting our respective brands and reach. We are ready in this regard to better tell the Ghanaian and African story,” he added.

Mr Li Peichun said the leadership of the CMG in China would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the GNA at the Forum on China Africa Cooperation Summit this year in Beijing to give life to the partnership.

He said the partnership would be a “win-win” engagement between the two Organisations, explaining that it would be generic so that the two parties could decide on areas of interest.

Mr. Li Peichun, Deputy Director-General, CMG Africa (left) and Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manger Ghana News Agency

The China Media Group is a national broadcaster of China, comprising China Global Television Network, China Central Television, China National Radio and China Radio International.

The Group has eight oversea bureaus and operates in 20 countries, with the African outlet headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya.

