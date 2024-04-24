Wife of Independent Candidate organises health screening for the aged to mark birthday

By James Esuon

Gomoa Pomadze, (C/R), April 24, GNA – Mrs Violet Obeng, the Wife of Mr Kwame Asare Obeng, the Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa Central Constituency, has organised a health screening exercise for the aged.

It was also to enable the aged to know their health status and seek prompt medical attention.

The health screening exercise was carried out by VEE Foundation with sponsorship from Mrs Obeng, its Executive Director.

More than 600 aged were checked for various ailments, including Blood Pleasure (BP), diabetes, dental issues, malaria, hepatitis B, cholesterol levels and others.

Majority of the aged were found to be suffering from various sicknesses, unknowingly.

Medicines were given to those requiring them and some referred to see medical doctors at various facilities in and around Gomoa Central for further diagnosis and treatment.

The beneficiaries were drawn from Gomoa Pomadze, Chapel Community, Gomoa Aseibu and Gomoa Ansaful in the Constituency.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Mrs Obeng said she was in Ghana from the UK to celebrate her birthday with the aged at Gomoa Pomadze to assist them to receive medical attention.

She said some of the beneficiaries could not afford the cost of medical check-ups because it was highly expensive while others were immobile and could not get to hospitals easily to receive medical treatment.

Mrs Obeng said the aged in the Gomoa Central were dear to her heart and she would do her possible best to provide them with medical care at their doorstep.

She gave the assurance that her Foundation and sponsors were ready to provide medicines and equipment to clinics and Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound at Gomoa Pomadze and its enclave to support quality healthcare delivery.

The Executive Director of VEE Foundation appealed to the residents, especially the aged to do regular check-ups at health facilities to reduce untimely deaths and also detect unexpected sickness to enhance their wellbeing.

Mr Kwame Asare Obeng commended his wife, Mrs Obeng and her Foundation for the gesture and reiterated calls on the people to avail themselves during such medical screenings and also regularly go for check-ups.

Mr Obeng said as an Independent Parliamentary candidate seeking to become Member of Parliament (MP) his main priority was to support health facilities in the Gomoa Central to be well equipped with modern equipment and medicines to promote quality healthcare.

He appealed to the constituents to vote massively for him in the forthcoming Parliamentary elections on December7, 2024.

Nana Apata Kofi I, Chief of Gomoa Pomadze, praised Mrs Obeng and her Foundation for the health screening for the aged in the area.

He pledged the support of the chiefs and people of Gomoa Pomadze to the team.

