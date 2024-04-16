Meaning Life International, Missions Church constructs borehole for Noanyikpo Community 

By Edward Dankwah, GNA

Accra, April 16, GNA – Meaningful Life International, in partnership with Missions Church, Holmes, has constructed a borehole for the people of Noanyikpo.

Noanyikpo is a community in the Volta Region with a population of about 500 people, which lacks basic social amenities like pipe borne water, schools, hospitals, etc.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Godwin Kofi Ahlijah, Executive Director, Meaningful Life International, said the people of Noanyikpo depended on a stream in the community as their source of water.

He added that the stream which provided for both humans and animals in the community were filled with water related diseases with little resources to cure them.

The Executive Director said they attributed these diseases to anger from the gods and did their best to assuage them

“Meaningful Life International and the Mission Church, Holmes, New York, USA, came into the scene and drilled a borehole for the community, and commissioned it on April, 13, 2024,” he added.

Mr Ahlijah said the village not only lacked fresh water but had just a school with a teacher, stating, “we believe that the support out there has gone a long way to bring life into this community.”

He said in addition, the team embarked on a medical outreach for the community, where the people benefited from free medications to help treat them from water related diseases.

“There were free sunglasses and reading glasses to aid in proper vision, the community came in joy and happiness as they lined up to be treated, leaving the venue satisfied and happy, each adorning their beautiful sunglasses,” he added.

The Executive Director thanked the entire Mission’s church for generously donating towards the commissioning of the borehole.

Mr Charles Agbeve, Member of Parliament, Agotime-Kpetoe, the capital of Adaklu-Anyigbe District, thanked the Meaning Life International and Missions Church for the kind gesture.

He assured that much care and attention would be given to the borehole to ensure that it lasted longer, calling for support from various institutions for the people of Noanyikpo.

