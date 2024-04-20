Master Drilling Ghana partners Pamicor to create jobs

Accra, April 20, GNA – Master Drilling Ghana Ltd (MD Ghana), a subsidiary of the Master Drilling Group, has gone into a strategic partnership with Pamicor Ltd, a Ghanaian firm specialising in development and production of drilling solutions and human resources management for the mining industry, to create jobs.



The Company said in a news brief that, the alliance marked a significant milestone, empowering Master Drilling Ghana to deliver comprehensive turnkey solutions to the underground mining sector.



“With a commendable track record in the Ghanaian market, MD Ghana has successfully executed various critical projects for reputable mining companies, including ventilation shafts, ore passes, slot raises, dewatering holes, and escape ways,” the Company said.



MD Ghana indicated that the collaborative vision extended beyond Ghana, aiming to extend services across West Africa to create jobs for young Africans.



“Leveraging cutting-edge mechanical tools, the partnership intends to revolutionise conventional shaft sinking and horizontal development practices, promising transformative impacts on the industry,” it said.

Gary Sheppard, Executive Director, MD Ghana, underscored the strategic significance of the acquisition, emphasising its role in delivering specialised services and technological innovations to enhance operational efficiency and safety standards within the mining sector.



Kofi P. Amponsah-Mensah, Director of Pamikor Ltd and MD Ghana, highlighted the value of partnerships between foreign and local entities.

He said the partnership was strategically made to provide specialised services and introduce technological innovations to improve operations in the mining sector.



He emphasised their potential to elevate safety standards and operational efficiencies across the Ghanaian and West African mining landscape.

Henry Antwi, Chairman of MD Ghana, welcomed the partnership, hoping that, the collaboration would promote localisation in the Ghanaian mining sector, create sustainable jobs, and develop the technical, commercial, and managerial capabilities of Ghanaians.

GNA



