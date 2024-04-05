Market women in Kumasi support ‘heal the KATH’ project

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, April 5, GNA – Women groups in some markets in the Kumasi metropolis have donated GHS220,000.00 to support the ‘Heal the Komfo Anokye’ project.

The women from the Kejetia, Abinkyi, central, Race Course, Bantama and Suame markets, raised the money through special contributions from the members.

Nana Yaa Foriwaa, the Market Queen of Kejetia, led the women to present a cheque for the amount before the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on April 4, 2024.

Accompanying her were the Market queen from Bantama, Nana Kyeiwaa and other members of the market women association.

She said the donation was their contribution to support the renovation of KATH, which was the only referral facility in the middle belt of the country.

Nana Foriwaa commended the Asantehene for leading the crusade to rehabilitate the hospital to provide quality healthcare for the people, especially women, who were always vulnerable in terms of the provision of healthcare services.

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive of KATH, who received the cheque, thanked the market women for their support and said the hospital would continue to provide the needed quality healthcare services for the benefit of all.

GNA

