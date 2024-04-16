Manhyia Palace gets ultra-modern conference centre 

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, April 16, GNA – The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has inaugurated a multi-purpose event centre for the Manhyia palace in Kumasi.

The ultra-modern edifice christened ‘Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall’ has a 2000 capacity fully air-conditioned and acoustically designed conference hall, 400 capacity cocktail lounge, a 150-capacity car park, a state-of-the-art kitchen and 60 washrooms.

The interior of the hall elicits an elaborate traditional design depicting the various ‘adinkra’ symbols and a replica of the golden stool.

The inauguration of the complex was part of the activities marking the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei II, Tutu as the 16th occupant of the golden stool.

Nana Otuo Serebuo II, the Juabenhene and Chairman of the anniversary planning committee, speaking at the ceremony, said the complex, which was solely funded by the Asantehene, would hold private Asanteman meetings, get-togethers, symposiums, cultural performances and other traditional functions.

He said it was named after Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to immortalize the legacy of the king in future generations.

The event was attended by Lady Julia Osei Tutu, wife of the Asantehene, queens, chiefs and other traditional and religious leaders as well as some members of the public.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

