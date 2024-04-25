Life International Church donates blood to Greater Accra Regional Hospital 

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, April 25, GNA-Mr Felix Dakobu, a Laboratory Scientist of the Greater Acca Regional Hospital has called on Ghanaians to make blood donation their civic responsibility to save more lives in the country.

He said issues regarding blood were a matter of life and death and that the citizenry should take blood donation very seriously and voluntarily donate blood to save lives.

Mr Dakobu made the call when the Life International Church organized blood donation exercise in Accra to stock the blood bank of the Hospital.

He said technically, a blood bank was required to be stocked every 35 days, saying, if afterwards the blood had not been used, it must be disposed of for fresh blood to be stocked.

The Laboratory Scientist said people who had gone through accident cases and pregnant women in labour needed blood transfusion would testify that it was difficult and disturbing when they needed such services.

He said: “blood donation does not destroy your health system, but rather offer you the opportunity to scrutinize your blood status such as HIV, Hepatitis ‘B’ and diabetes, among others.

Mr Dakobu commended the church for their initiative and called on other benevolent and Non-Governmental Organizations to donate blood frequently to help save more lives.

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Church, said the purpose of the donation was to promote good health and the increment of blood supply to the hospital through eligible donors.

“The exercise is also to provide free health screening to determine the health status of the eligible donors, so it is imperative for eligible donors to donate,” he said.

“People are scared to donate blood because they do not know what they are putting there, someday your father, mother or a relative may need blood and that could save their lives,” Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih added.

