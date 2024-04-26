Latif Abubakar, Italian Embassy partner for “The License”

Accra, April 26, GNA – Ghanaian playwright, Latif Abubakar and the Embassy of Italy in Accra have partnered to stage an adaptation of “The License”, written by the Italian Novelist and Nobel Prize laureate, Luigi Pirandello.

“The License”, which explores themes of bureaucracy, absurdity, and an individual’s struggle against oppressive systems, comes off at the Accra International Conference Center May 4 through May 6, 2024.

Speaking at the launch, at her residence in Accra, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Daniela d’Orlandi, said the partnership stemmed from the quality of plays from the camp of Mr Abubakar.

She said, having witnessed the adaptation of other European plays by Mr Abubakar, she was impressed by the quality of the performance.

That, she said, encouraged her to take the initiative to promote Italian theater in Ghana.

“I do hope that this will not be a one-time thing, but lead to more plays,” she said.

“I also hope that this will set an example for other foreign countries to follow,” Madam d’Orlandi added.

Madam d’Orlandi expressed excitement for the first Italian theatre initiative in Ghana.

She said the collaboration between Ghana and Italy in the theatre industry would help promote cultural exchange between both countries.

In his address, Mr Abubakar reiterated his commitment to projecting Ghana’s theatre industry to the world.

He expressed his belief that the partnership will deepen the Italy-Ghana relationship beyond traditional trade, to arts and culture.

“This partnership, like the others we have, would once again set our country on another world stage and I am pleased to be a part of this collaboration,” he said.

Mr Abubakar’s Globe Productions Limited had previously partnered the Embassy of Spain in Ghana for the adaptation of two Spanish plays.

GNA





