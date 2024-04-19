Laryea Kingston appointed Head Coach of Black Starlets  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, April 19, GNA – Former Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston has been appointed Head Coach of Ghana’s U-17 side, Black Starlets.

The 43-year-old has been working as Assistant Coach of the youth side since 2022 under former coach Karim Zito.

Coach Kingston spent thirteen years abroad plying his international career in Russia, Scotland, the Netherlands, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In his career as a footballer, the former Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics winger won 42 caps and played in two Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana.

Laryea Kingston would be assisted by former Hearts of Oak captain Jacob Nettey and Nana Agyemang.

The team has been tasked to assemble a formidable squad for the next edition of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations, Accra 2024 and the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

