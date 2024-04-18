Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly inaugurates four Zonal Councils

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Kpone, April 18, GNA— The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) has inaugurated some Zonal Councils, following the elections of new assembly members and unit committee members during the December 2023 District Level Elections.

The Zonal Councils included the Kpone, Kakasunanka, Nmlitsakpo, Sebrepor, Bethlehem and Gbetsile (KAMSBEG), Zenu, Katamanso, Kubekro, Appolonia, and Santeo (ZEKKAS), and Oyibi Nanoman Saduase and Bawaleshi (ONSBAC) Zonal Councils.

Mr. William Josiah Nuertey, the Presiding Member of the KKMA, speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kpone, stated that the entire municipality was lagging as far as development was concerned.

Mr. Nuertey noted that the various Zonal Councils must work together to ensure development reaches the doorsteps of the residents, adding that decentralisation cannot be practiced without any form of development to show.

He said partisan politics must not be entertained at the district level, saying it tended to delay development, which could affect citizens.

He added that the Zonal Councils must always perform their duties as stipulated in the Local Government Act and the Standing Orders for the various Metropolitan Municipal and District assemblies (MMDAs) to avoid creating challenges in the discharge of their duties.

The Presiding Member congratulated the newly inaugurated councillors and assured them of the assembly’s support to ensure a seamless administration during their tenure in office.

GNA

