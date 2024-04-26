Korle-Bu Cardio Centre receives support from Awake Purified Drinking Water

Accra, April 26, GNA – Kasapreko Company Limited, producers of Awake Purified Drinking Water, has increased its financial commitment to the Cardiothoracic Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

On Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the Awake Purified Drinking Water brand donated GH¢150,000 to the Cardio Centre, a 100% increase from previous donations of GH¢75,000 over the years.

The GH¢150,000 amount donated by Kasapreko Company, through its “One4Life” charity-driven project, was the first-quarter payment of 2024 as they continue to support patients with heart conditions.

Since its inception, the “One4Life” campaign has saved hundreds of children with severe heart conditions by setting aside 10 pesewas from the purchase of every 500ml of Awake Purified Drinking Water for donation.

Madam Linda Aidoo, Brands Manager at Kasapreko Company, stated that the company’s intention to increase support for the Cardio Centre was to make the funding accessible to more Ghanaians.

“We want to thank Ghanaians for the Awake brand and their continuous support towards donating to the Cardiothoracic Centre. We are committed to this partnership with Cardio Centre, as we financially support children with heart conditions.

“We remain hopeful that our support will help facilitate better treatment and ease their financial burden while urging Ghanaians to patronise our products,” she said.

Dr. Mark Mawutor Tettey, Acting Executive Director of the Cardiothoracic Centre, Korle-Bu Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Kasapreko brand for their increased support package for the centre.

He noted that the cost of administering better health care to people had increased over time, and it was essential for corporate Ghana to support their quest to render improved health services.

“There are lots of patients who cannot afford the services we provide here, so this kind gesture by Awake is very much welcomed, and it would go a long way in supporting those who cannot afford it.

“There is so much financial cost in the repair of machines or importing new ones for centres, so this kind of support helps us mitigate the huge cost that comes with operating the centre.

Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton, who is also the brand ambassador for Awake Mineral Drinking Water, expressed excitement over the increased financial support for the centre.

“It is a joy to see this day, and we are thankful for the ‘One4Life’ project, and hopefully we can do more in the future. Thank you to Ghanaians for patronising Awake Purified Drinking Water, knowing that a quota of their purchase goes to funding the Cardio Center. May God bless them,” she said.

The “One4Life” initiative has made a tangible difference in the lives of hundreds of children, and this increased funding will further support the Cardiothoracic Centre’s mission to provide quality care to those in need.

