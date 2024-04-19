Jhay Bhanks reveals track list of his debut EP album

By Mercy Arthur

Tema April 19, GNA – Ghanaian Hip Hop music sensation, Mr Bennett Bright, known as ‘Jhay Bhanks’ in the music industry, has revealed the track list of his debut Extended Play (EP), “Your Tape, My Tape”.

The EP is set to be released on Friday, April 19, 2024, and will be available across all streaming platforms.

The hip-hop sensation took to his social media handles to announce and create awareness for the EP, which included two songs titled “Cold Street,” produced by Anyemi Beats, and “Takashi,” by DJ Titan.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Jhay Bhanks stated that he wrote and recorded the tracks on the EP and believed it would make waves with impressive streaming numbers after its release.

He said the EP titled: “Your Tape, My Tape,” was his maiden one for this year.

The hip-hop sensation explained that the first song, “Cold Street,” lyrically speaks about how tough and challenging the street was, hence, the need to hustle for daily bread.

The second song, titled, “Takashi,” also talked about the ability to work hard with a focus on the streets to achieve an aim.

He said the inspiration behind his music was about him not giving up in life and on his vision in builds his music career through hard work.

He said the tracks were made up of a good melodious rhythm, which would thrill music lovers, and hoped that they would impact the lives of people on the streets.

GNA

