Indian High Commission to Ghana lauds Bhojpuri Association of Ghana for preserving Indian Tradition in Ghana 

Accra, April 27, GNA – Mr. Manish Gupta Jee, Indian High Commission to Ghana, has lauded the Bhojpuri Association of Ghana for promoting cultural exchange and preserving the rich tapestry of Indian traditions in Ghana.

The Bhojpuri Association is an Indian based not for profit organisation that promotes harmony and togetherness among communities.

Mr Gupta Jee made the remarks when he graced the Ramanavami festival organised by the Bhojpuri Association of Ghana.

The Ramanavami festival celebrates the birth of Lord Rama who is an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This festival is celebrated during the time of March-April.

The celebration in Ghana, which attracted about 700 participants, was charaterised by several cultural programmes, organized by the Indian community, as well as various dance groups, enthralled the audience with their vibrant performances.

The performances range from classical Indian dances to traditional Ghanaian rhythms.

Mr. Awdhesh Pandey, the President of the Bhojpuri Association, who spoke on the significance of Ramanavami, said the festival is a time for celebration and reflection.

He urged participants to embrace the spirit of unity and understanding.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

