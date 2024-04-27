Otumfuo@25: Ghana post to honour Otumfuo with a commemorative stamp 

Accra, April 29, GNA – Ghana Post will on the 4th of May, 2024 launch a stamp dubbed the Asantehene Commemorative Stamp to honour Otumfuo Osei-Tutu II, the Asantehene on his silver jubilee celebration.

Commemorative stamps serve as powerful tools to honour and remember significant figures in history. They are not merely postage stamps but symbols of cultural remembrance and historical appreciation.

The stamp will serve as a symbol of his legacy for generations to come as well as memorialise the remarkable contributions of Otumfuo to the Asante Kingdom and Ghana as a whole.

Mr Bice Osei-Kufuor, Managing Director of Ghana Post said the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps held immense significance both culturally and historically, serving as a tangible tribute to the rich heritage and enduring legacy of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

He said the issuance of Asantehene Commemorative Stamps instilled a sense of national pride and identity among Ghanaians, highlighting the significance of traditional leadership and cultural heritage in the country’s collective consciousness. They symbolize unity, resilience, and the enduring spirit of Ghanaians.

The stamps will also enhance Ghana’s visibility and recognition on the international stage.

These stamps serve as ambassadors of Ghanaian culture and history, reaching audiences worldwide and fostering greater appreciation for the country’s rich heritage,he said.

Mr. Alexander Afful, representing the Minister of Communications and Digitalisations, emphasized the stamp’s role in reflecting Ghana’s national pride and identity.

“This stamp bridges our traditional values with modern aspirations, reminding us that our rich cultural heritage is fundamental to the nation’s future,” Afful stated.

He praised Ghana Post for its commitment to cultural preservation and noted that the stamp would provide educational value, offering insights into the nation’s history, culture, and traditions.

As part of activities to mark Otumfuo’s 25th Anniversary, an essay writing competition will be open to students aged 9 to 15, to challenge young minds to reflect on Otumfuo’s enduring impact and his role as a catalyst for positive change.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

