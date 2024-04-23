High Court issues arrest warrant against former MASLOC Boss

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 23, GNA – An Accra High Court granted the State’s prayer to issue an arrest warrant for jailed MASLOC former Chief Executive Officer(CEO) Sedinam Christine Tamakloe Attionu.

On Monday April 22, 2024, Assistant State Attorney (ASA), Yvone Yaache Adomako moved ex-parte motion for an arrest warrant to be issued against the former MASLOC CEO, who was jailed 10 years in absentia by an Accra High Court.

The arrest warrant is to facilitate her arrest and extradition to Ghana to serve her 10-year jail term.

Daniel Axim, a former Operation Manager of MASLOC, who was standing trial with her, was jailed five years.

This was after a high court had found the fugitive and Axim guilty of 78 counts of causing financial loss to the State, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering and causing loss to public property in contravention of the public procurement law.

ASA Adomako, who was being led by Sefakor Batse, Principal State Attorney, said he had demonstrated sufficient grounds for the issuance of the arrest warrant by furnishing the Court of the judgement of the High Court in relation to the former MASLOC CEO.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mrs Lydia Osei- Marfo, ruled that the “motion is here by granted as prayed for the arrest of Sedinam Christine Tamakloe Attionu”.

The matter involving the duo has to do with the purchase and acquisition of vehicles and mobile phones at inflated prices.

Attionu Tamakloe during the trial went abroad for medical examination and failed to return.

GNA

