Heritage month extension: The spotlight on rich Ghanaian beads 

Keta (V/R), April 11, GNA – The dedication of March as a Heritage or Ghana Month has been described by the majority of Ghanaians as apt and a testimony to relive the country’s venerable cultures and traditions.

The move rebrands the rich cultural heritage with focus on various local foods, dance, tourist potentials, fashion, history, language, and lifestyles among others that signify the true identity of the Ghanaian.

It is a clarion call for reverence and a reminder to all to uphold these precious systems, values and norms bequeathed to the nation by the forebears.

Preserving the cultural and traditional heritage is equated to preserving the very foundation of existence to promote unity, bonding, pride and cohesion across all ethnic groups of the country.

It is obvious one cannot tell the story of Ghana’s rich culture without mentioning the beautiful varieties of beads reminiscent of ancient and contemporary aesthetic traditional rites such as naming ceremony, marriage, festivals, and funerals.

The creation and the use of beads was identified as one of the oldest arts of culture form, which has been in existence for over 100,000 years, when the forebears drilled holes in animal bones, teeth and grooves to create jewellery.

Research indicates that in the olden days, the resourcefulness of mankind produced beads by often utilising whatever objects was available, which includes ostrich eggshells, skulls, sea snail shells and others that travers their paths.

These are drilled and carved to make beautiful ornamental beads and crowns.

In the modern day, materials used include wood, leather, plastics, glass, stone and metal to produce some of the revered varieties of beads in Africa.

The Kiffa, Kakamba, Chevron, Millefiori, Vaseline, white heart, ‘Gblotsi,’ and the ‘Adzagba’ beads are to mention but a few of the commonly found ones on the local Ghanaian markets and artefact shops.

Notably, one can make his or her own jewellery by stringing different colourful beads (small bauble or jewel with a hole in the middle for string) on a long cord, tied on the wrist, waist, neck, ankle and other body parts.

For most Ghanaian men and women, beads occupy a sacred spot, especially waist beads, to signify wealth, fertility, femininity and masculinity within specific contexts.

Meanwhile, studies have revealed that beads were also won for posture, weight tracking, protection, strength, beauty, sexual desire, and growth, whilst waist bead also showcase social standing and royalty among some Ghanaian chiefs depending on its quality and price.

In Ghana, majority of beads are produced by people of Krobo in the Eastern Region and the Ashantis. The commodity plays a vital role in modern Krobo culture such as naming ceremony, marriage, funerals and during durbars and parades.

Colour is a crucial determinant of how beads are used and for which occasion, while black symbolises power and protection, blue beads signifies loyalty and truth. Brown beads show earth stability with purple and gold representing good health, power and wealth as well as royalty, spirituality and wisdom, respectively.

The precious Ghanaian beads are used as necklaces, anklets, curtains, earrings, rings, bangles, coasters, counting during lessons, and tableware accessories among other usage.

Various religious bodies, including Christian denominations such as the Roman Catholic Church, Oriental Orthodox Churches, and Shinto, Umbanda, Islam, Buddhism, Hinduism used to counts beads in their worships during prayers, chanting with these beads worn as anklets, with peculiar visible ones on arms, knees, waist and neck.

Beads are cherished and used by most Ghanaian ethnic groups such as the GaDangmes, Akans, and Ewes.

In Africa, countries such as Nigeria, Benin,Togo, Ivory Coast, Senegal, South Africa, Guinea, Mali, Ethiopia, Mauritania, Sudan, Libya, Cameroon use beads heavily.

There are beads that have exclusive affinity to some tribes, notably the Krobo beads of Ghana, Dogon beads from Mali, Fulani beads from Western, Northern and Central Africa, Yoruba in Nigeria and Maasai in Kenya and Tanzania.

In other parts of the world, a good number of countries such as Peru, Guyana, Pakistan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Tibet, India and Honduras use beads for different purposes, for instance in such as trading, social events and cultural life, design, and decorations.

Meanwhile, a recent research revealed that many ladies in the contemporary world, in the spirit of modernity, prefer to adorn waist chains and other ropes instead of waist beads for different reasons, to toast femininity, signify spirituality against evil forces and for sexual appeal.

Waist beads signify beginning of womanhood and health tracking

Agbatadua Togbi Kumassah, a historian and spokesperson for Togbi Sri lll, the ‘Awormefia’ of Anlo State, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said beads in both the ancient and modern days had different uses and purposes.

With their different names and colours, beads help to differentiate between twins, chiefs and queens, fetish priests, religious leaders, and community elders.

“In our tradition, It is a taboo for men to put on waist beads. It gives women that beauty, sexual strength, fertility, wealth, well-being or maturity, health tracking and others.”

He urged the public to prioritise the importance of beads as part of the Ghanaian culture and inculcate into the young ones the essential roles it played in culture and tradition.

Madam Janet Fiawogbe, a trader in beads at Keta in the Volta Region, said the patronage of waist beads among ladies and the youth had decreased since many no more cherished their significance but preferred gold or copper jewellery or their derivatives.

She urged traditional authorities, tourists and the aged to inculcate the importance and significance of beads in the young generation to appreciate their worth and take pride in owning the jewellery.

Other dealers in beads attest to good market for the commodity, especially during key events like festivals, with foreigners being the notable patrons.

For centuries, beads and beadwork have played an important role in many African societies, with Ghana not an exception.

They serve not only as items of trade but in social and cultural life.

These must be preserved and improved upon where necessary to give them the appeal that will ensure their seamless transition from the current generation to the next.

