GRA opens special window for taxpayers to update records

Accra, April 23, GNA – The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) says it has opened a special window for taxpayers to rectify their records and report undisclosed incomes.

This according to the GRA was to facilitate easier declaration and payment of taxes for resident individuals.

“All eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to utilise this opportunity to regularise their tax affairs,” GRA said in a press statement.

The revenue mobilisation authority said it has noted some concerns raised by citizens on the tax status of individuals who earn incomes abroad and whether they are deemed by the tax laws as “resident individuals” for tax purposes.

It indicated that the legal definition of a resident individual for tax purposes is grounded in the Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 896), Sections 3 (2) (a), 103, and 111.

GRA explained that based on the law, individuals considered resident for tax purposes include citizens with a permanent home in Ghana residing in the country throughout the year as well as those present in Ghana for at least 183 days in any 12-month period that begins or ends within the year.

It also said that it included resident individuals include government employees or officials posted abroad and citizens temporarily absent from Ghana for not more than 365 continuous days who maintain a permanent home in Ghana, the statement clarified.

GNA

