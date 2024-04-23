Youth Association impresses sports administrator to contest Sunyani East Parliament seat

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, April 23, GNA – The Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA) has lauded the contributions of Mr Ransford Antwi, a popular football administrator towards the development of the Sunyani East constituency.

Describing his passion for development as exceptional, the association, a development-oriented and advocacy organisation, called on Mr Antwi to contest the constituency parliament seat as an independent candidate in the Election 2024.

With his lobbying skills, good human relations, charisma and a native of Sunyani, the association said they believed Mr Antwi could win the seat and that would position him well to lobby for more projects and bring the development of the constituency to the next level.

Addressing a news conference in Sunyani, Mr Atta Akoto, the President of the SYDA, said “our call on Mr Antwi to contest in the parliamentary race of the constituency is centred purely on the social-cultural and economic development of the people of the constituency and beyond”.

“Our call has been necessitated by the incessant call of the people of the constituency on him to come out to contest for the seat,” he explained, saying Mr Antwi had proven beyond all reasonable doubt that “he is a true agent of development”.

“He has a high taste for quality and does not settle for mediocrity except the best. He steps in when there seems to be no hope and immediately restores hope,” Mr Akoto stated.

He said the Association over the past six months undertook an initiative to sample 2,100 electorate across various electoral areas in the constituency, saying the findings showed that 1,692 representing 80.5 percent of the views sampled were in favour of Mr Antwi contesting the parliamentary seat.

Highlighting some of Mr Antwi’s achievements in the constituency, Mr Akoto said funded the building of a tunnel at the Sunyani Coronation Park and played an instrumental role towards the construction of a standard dressing room and installed CCTV cameras at the park.

On his 50th birthday, he sponsored free eye surgeries for more than 50 patients in the constituency and beyond as well as partnered with the Breast Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) to conduct free breast screening for hundreds of women.

Mr Antwi also funded the rehabilitation and painting of the Barhamiya Islamic Basic School at Sunyani Penkwase and through his instrumentality, the Australian High Commission in Accra funded the SYDA to expand the association’s youth skills training to benefit more youth in the constituency.

He said the SYDA was of the conviction that if given the opportunity as the Member of Parliament, Mr Antwi would “have stronger muscles and access to do much more to serve the interest of the people of Sunyani East”.

“We strongly believe that if he is the MP for the constituency, he can easily generate the required support to impact and transform the socio-economic livelihoods of the constituents too,” Mr Akoto added.

When contacted, Mr Antwi, also the Chief Executive Officer of the Sunyani-based Suncity Radio confirmed to the GNA he had received the call from the SYDA, but added he was still thinking about it and would therefore speak to the media later.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

