GITFiC CEO calls for empowerment and autonomy for VRA

Accra, April 18, GNA – Mr Selasi Kofi Ackom, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Trade and Finance Conference (GITFiC) has stated that although he supports diversification as a matter of principle, VRA should remain a public asset but with more power and autonomy.

“Over the years, managers and handlers of the VRA have proven very competent in managing its affairs. There has been prudent management of the authority in several spheres. If giving the full support needed, the current managers of the VRA are capable of forging sustainable partnerships and expand their frontiers for massive profitabilities”.



In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday, Mr Ackom said VRA needed forex now more than ever.

“VRA is capable of quadrupling our BoT (Balance of Trade) more than any other sector within the short to medium term.

“If VRA is made autonomous (still within the confines of state ownership), they will jump heights and turn their fortunes. VRA has the capacity of becoming a backbone not only within the West Africa subregion but Africa as a whole even so possibly within the context of the AfCFTA”.



He said Industrialization was meaningless without sustainable a transformative energy transition and VRA was capable.

“VRA goes beyond hydropower. VRA should stand for diverse energy generation”.

GNA



