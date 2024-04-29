GACC trains Local Accountability Networks on audit monitoring

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 29, GNA – The Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has ended the second phase of the Building Evidence for Increased Accountability in Ghana through a Multi-Stakeholder Accountability Initiative II project.

The second phase of the project, which followed the inaugural phase, was supported by the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and aimed at deepening impact and fostering a culture of transparency.

The initiative focused primarily on empowering Local Accountability Networks (LANets) to monitor the implementation of audit recommendations by the Auditor General and oversee the National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP).

A report on the project available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) noted that, recognising the significance of the Auditor General’s work, the GACC identified the need to complement the efforts for greater impact.

It indicated that under the second phase, a comprehensive training programme was rolled out to refine strategies and enhance outcomes, stating that LANets in 14 project districts in six regions across the country participated in targeted training sessions on audit recommendation monitoring implementation, results harvesting or success stories, and NACAP implementation, with a heightened emphasis on monitoring the Auditor General’s audit recommendations.

The project area districts include the Cape Coast, Mfantseman, Kumasi, Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai, Tamale, Ellembelle, Asante Akim, Asante Mampong, Sekondi Takoradi, Nzema East, and others.

The project report stated that the sessions were also aimed at equipping the LANets with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively oversee the implementation of audit recommendations in selected public institutions.

It added that the sessions not only equipped the LANets with essential skills but also underscored Ghana’s steadfast dedication to accountability and marked a significant milestone in Ghana’s journey towards enhanced accountability.

The GACC said with the training, LANets were provided with methodologies to track the implementation progress, identify misappropriated funds, strengthen public financial management systems, and ensure increased responsiveness from institutions in executing NACAP activities.

“As Ghana continues to strive for greater transparency and accountability in its governance structures, initiatives like the Multi-Stakeholder Accountability Initiative play a pivotal role in driving positive change,” it added.

