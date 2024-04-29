“See Something, Say Something”: Ministry of National Security engages Ga Traditional Council to enhance awareness

By Eric Appah Marfo/ Khadijah Musah

Accra, April 29, GNA – The Ministry of National Security has engaged the Ga Traditional Council to enhance awareness on its “See Something, Say Something” Campaign.

The engagement on Monday in Accra was graced by Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council (GTC).

In May 2022, the Ministry of National Security launched its flagship programme, “See Something, Say Something” campaign to encourage the citizenry to play active roles in the protection of the peace and stability of the State.

According to the Ministry, the campaign aims to empower Ghanaians to be more conscious about their own security and enhance their relationship with State security authorities.

Citizens are to dial “999” to report any suspicious or unusual activity happening within their communities.

Callers are not obliged to disclose their identity.

Since its inception, the Ministry has extensively engaged citizens, school children and various stakeholders, through awareness creation campaigns.

As part of the campaign, citizens are encouraged to use the acronym “S.A.L.U.T. E.” to gather information and report suspicious activities.

“S” in “S.A.L.U.T. E,” means size of the item or specific features of the item/person involved in a suspicious activity. “A” stands for suspicious or criminal activity being carried out. “L” for Location of the activity.

“U” stands for uniform being worn by the suspect. “T” for the time or period of the day the incident happened and “E” for equipment being used to carry out the criminal act.

Mrs Akosua D. Ntim Sekyere, Coordinator of “See Something, Say Something” Campaign, said Traditional leaders played a significant role both at the community and governance level.

She said they had the potential to rally their subjects and entire community in support of any Government agenda, hence the decision to involve them in the campaign.

Mrs Sekyere said by being the first point of call in the community, these Traditional authorities would be better positioned to share valuable information that could breach the country’s security, with the Ministry.

“This is a national campaign which seeks to secure our national security. Given what is going on within the Sub region, we want to have everybody on board including our Traditional rulers because of their critical role in our governance system.”

She explained that the campaign was a national agenda devoid of political colours, ethnic or religious affiliation, as such, the citizenry should embrace the campaign.

Speaking on behalf of the Council, Nii Oto Blafo II ,Otublohun Seitse and Legal Advisor to the GTC, said they were well informed of the happenings along Ghana’s borders and neighbouring countries and urged citizens to prioritise their security.

He said the campaign could not succeed without the involvement of the Traditional leaders and lauded the Ministry for taking the campaign to the grassroots.

“This move is very appropriate at this stage because the success of the project of this nature cannot succeed without our involvement. In the past, we are all aware of the several projects and agendas of the Government and other institutions which did not involve the Chiefs at any level. Sometimes people think we do not matter but we do matter a lot,” he said.

The Spokesperson thanked the campaign team for the gesture and asked them to make such engagements a regular one.

