FYNNexhibits ends five-day photographic exhibition in Accra

By Paul Eduarko Richardson

Accra, April 29, GNA – A five-day photographic exhibition which started Monday April 22 ended Friday April 26 in Accra.

Dubbed “Sprit Possession,” the exhibition was on the theme: “Celebration of Ghanaian faces, African Culture and Heritage”.

It was organised by Mr Thomas Fynn, an award-winning Ghanaian photographer and Executive Director, FYNNexhibits, in collaboration with Tom Lamb, a landscape and ethnographic photographer based in the United States, and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).

Inspired by the “Experience Ghana, Share Ghana” campaign of the Ghana Tourism Authority, the exhibition featured diverse themes from ancient historic monuments through ecotourism to ethno-cultural presentations.

They included Ghanaian rites of passage comprising birth, puberty, marriage and death rites, slavery, independence struggle, social and political history, political maturity and stability, chieftaincy, traditional festivals, national and international festivals, and African faces and culture.

The event which took place at the forecourt of CLOGSAG National Secretariat, Ministries, Accra, was patronised by several distinguished personalities including Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, Head of Civil Service, Mr William Kojo Krakani, Deputy Executive Secretary, CLOGSAG, Nii Ayikwei Kakalor I, Kokomlemle Mantse, and Ms Judith Kelly, Senior Corporate Affairs Officer, Ghana Tourism Authority.

The attendees were also CLOGSAG, Ministries, Agencies and Departments, other traditional authorities, the Media, photo artists, artistic performers, lovers of arts, and the public.

Speaking at the close of the exhibition, the Executive Director of FYNNexhibits, expressed profound gratitude to the chiefs and other traditional authorities, the Ghana Dance Ensemble, Tom Lamb, CLOGSAG, the Ministries, Agencies and Departments, Media and the public for making the event a success.

“I have to promote tourism. I have to market Ghana. I have to tell stories that will draw people to Ghana. And photography enables me to tell the stories well.” Mr Fynn said.

He said the exhibition sought to portray the rich culture and heritage of Ghana and Africa, to display the resilience of Africans, and to encourage the youth to go back to their roots and embrace their unique African identity.

“It also showcased the nation’s vast and diverse natural resources and sought to emphasise the need to protect and preserve our forests, wildlife, beaches waterfalls, rocks and other reserves,” Mr Fynn added.

He called on Government to promote the arts and especially support art photographers to help project the richness of the country.

He stressed the important role of museums in preserving and promoting cultural heritage, and urged Government to ensure museums were well resourced, adding that, passionate and qualified professionals should be employed to run the museums to make them more vibrant in the country.

Mr Fynn said the five-day exhibition also served as the launch of the upcoming mega exhibition in the United States of America (USA) from June 1 to June 29, 2024.

The event, which will be held at the Orange County Centre for Contemporary Arts (OCCCA), Santa Ana, California, is being organised by Mr Fynn in collaboration with Tom Lamb, African American quiltmaker and Allyson Allen.

Mr Fynn said the USA exhibition would showcase Ghana’s unique identity, cultural wealth, and natural splendor to the global audience.

“The exhibition will cast the spotlight on Ghana as a preferred tourist destination in the world and promote cultural appreciation and boost Ghana’s economic growth.” Mr Fynn noted.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

