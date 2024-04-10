FDA warns against importation of unhygienic baby diapers

Accra, April 10, GNA – The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has warned manufacturers, importers and distributors of baby diapers against the importation of unhygienic baby diapers, also known as bale diapers into the country.

It said it was against the FDA Guideline for Registration of Medical Devices (Appendix II) and the Ghana Standard Authority’s specifications for single-use disposable baby diapers (GS 1166:2017).

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Authority had noted with great concern, the continuous practice of importing disposable baby diapers into the country, either unhygienically packaged in bales or hidden in bales of used clothing.

“These baby diapers are subsequently repackaged and offered for sale without adequate labeling information or no labelling information at all.”

It said the importation of unregistered, poor quality and unhygienically packaged baby diapers into the country would result in their seizure and safe disposal at a cost to the importer.

It said the public needed to note that materials used for baby diapers were tested by the Authority during the product registration process.

“This ensures that any dyes, skin irritants, or toxins are absent so as not to cause harm to babies. In addition, handling of bale diapers, frequently re-packed and relabeled under insanitary conditions can cause germs to enter the genital region of a child, especially a girl child, further posing great danger to their health and well-being,” it stated.

The Authority said imported finished baby diapers should be registered before importation, with an approved label and ready for sale.

A finished registered baby diaper is a diaper that has been duly evaluated by the FDA and conforms with GS 1166:2017.

The statement said all registered diapers imported into the country must be well-packaged and properly sealed to protect the product from moisture, soiling, contamination and damage during transportation, storage and distribution throughout the product’s shelf-life.

It said the Authority also allowed the importation of raw materials for the manufacture of baby diapers, but the importer should have a licensed facility for the manufacture of baby diapers.

“All facilities, both local and foreign, for the manufacture of baby diapers, are subjected to Good Manufacturing Practice inspection and relevant fees apply,” it added.

It said the FDA would continue to collaborate with the GRA (Customs Division) to ensure that disposable baby diapers on the market were safe and met the required standards.

It urged the public to help protect babies from the risk of infections by buying only FDA registered baby diapers, adding that the list of registered disposable baby diapers could be found on the FDA website: www.fdaghana.gov.gh.

