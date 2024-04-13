Ejisu Primary: Kwabena Boateng elected NPP’s parliamentary candidate

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Akyawkrom(Ash), April 13, GNA – Mr Kwabena Boateng, the Second Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Ejisu Constituency, has been elected the parliamentary candidate of the party ahead of the Ejisu by-election scheduled for April 30.

He polled 394 votes out of the 1,033 valid votes cast to defeat eight other candidates in a keenly contested primary at the Forestry Commission Training Centre at Akyawkrom in the Ashanti Region, supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Even before the official declaration by the EC, Mr Boateng’s supporters burst into wild jubilation after picking signals that he was on his way to clinching victory.

All the other contestants present congratulated him for emerging the parliamentary candidate- elect when it became clear he had taken an unassailable lead, and pledged their commitment to his campaign in the interest of party unity.

The chosen candidate, a legal practitioner, replaces Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, the former Member of Parliament, whose death on March 7, 2024, triggered the impending by-election.

He promised an inclusive leadership and extended the invitation to his fellow contestants to join him in prosecuting his campaign.

Mr Boateng said with the internal contest over, the stage was set for collective efforts towards a landslide victory for the NPP, especially in the December general election.

Retaining the NPP in power, he noted, would largely depend on a united front from the polling station to the national level, and charged members to work hard to ensure victory.

Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Regional Chairman, applauded the delegates and all party structures in the constituency for a peaceful exercise.

He reminded them of the huge task ahead, and called on all to put their shoulders to the wheel for a resounding victory on December 7.

GNA

