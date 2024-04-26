Eastern Region GES launches 2024 Outstanding Achievement Awards

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, April 26, GNA – The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Eastern Region has launched the 2024 Outstanding Achievement Awards scheme, with the theme “Inspiring Change: Recovery Begins with Teachers.”

The theme highlights the importance of teachers in unlocking Ghana’s potential, as these educators hold the key to transformation.

Dr Ivy Asantewa Owusu, the Eastern Regional Director of the GES, highlighted the crucial role that teachers play in inspiring change and guiding students towards a brighter future.

“I am pleased to announce that the 2024 Outstanding Achievement Awards scheme will celebrate and honour teachers who have gone above and beyond in their commitment to excellence and innovation,” she said.

She applauded teachers for not only adapting to new teaching methods and technologies, but for having shown compassion, empathy, and resilience in the face of adversity.

She said the awards would also include non-teaching staff who have also adapted to new teaching methods, and technologies, and shown resilience in challenging situations.

Dr Owusu appealed for financial support from organisations, individuals, financial institutions, and various departments to make the awards ceremony a success, which is scheduled for July 2024.

The event was marked with the lighting of firecrackers to commemorate the official launch of the awards scheme.

In addition, various committees, including general, sponsorship, communication, and financial committees, were inaugurated to handle issues related to the upcoming awards ceremony.

Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, urged leaders to create an enabling environment for the award-winning teachers and encourage them to share their knowledge and expertise with their colleagues, fostering more success stories in education.

“Let us not see them as competitors or name seekers but as a part of us that augments the system to function effectively and efficiently,” he said.

The launching ceremony drew the district and municipal directors of GES, teacher unions, and other stakeholders in education to the eastern regional capital, Koforidua.

GNA

