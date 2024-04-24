Sierra Leone Expresses Full Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

Accra, April 24, GNA – The Republic of Sierra Leone expressed, on Tuesday in Rabat, its full support for the Kingdom’s territorial integrity, while considering the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative as the only “credible, serious and realistic” solution to the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

This stance was expressed in a joint communiqué issued following talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Timothy Musa Kabba.

In the joint communiqué, Sierra Leone’s Foreign Minister reiterated his country’s firm support to the Kingdom’s territorial integrity, which was reinforced by the opening, in August 2021, of a Sierra Leonean

Consulate General in Dakhla and its participation, on January 15, 2021, in the Ministerial Conference in support of the autonomy initiative under Moroccan sovereignty, at the invitation of the Kingdom and the United States of America.

In this regard, he expressed his full support for the UN-led process to reach a realistic, practical and lasting solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

GNA

