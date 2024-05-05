Ghana will not derail into political turmoil under my watch — President 

By J. K. Nabary, GNA

Winneba (C/R), May 5, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of the Government’s determination to maintain the country’s enviable democratic credentials and territorial integrity before, during and after the December 7 general election.

He said Ghana had gained global recognition in the West African Sub-region as an epitome of democracy and tranquillity, making her a beacon of peace for investment attraction and retention.

The President indicated that the country would not slip into political turmoil to erode the years of socioeconomic and democratic gains under his reign as President of the Republic of Ghana.

Speaking at a grand durbar of the Chiefs and people of Effutu (Winneba) in the Central Region to climax the annual Aboakyer Festival on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo appealed to all to flee from acts that would mar the peace of the country.

The weeklong festival was celebrated on the theme: “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer Celebration.”

The festivities commenced on Saturday, April 27, with musical show, clean-up exercises in communities and homes, health walk, regatta/tug-of-war, and marathon races among other activities.

President Akufo-Addo said elections were not a political stage for fighting, adding: “Let’s contribute our quota for a peaceful and successful election to protect our democracy.”

“The world awaits the outcome and events leading to, during and after the December 7 polls, as a result, all must show political maturity and carry out routine works in peace to prove to the world that Ghana is a peaceful country,” he said.

The President introduced Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, as the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer for the polls and appealed to the people to vote massively for him and the NPP members of Parliament.

The party had undertaken huge development projects across the country, and deserved to be maintained, he added.

President Akufo-Addo commended the chiefs and people of Effutu for preserving the tradition bequeathed to them by their ancestors and urged them to embrace social cohesion, tolerance and forge ahead in unity to accelerate development.

Neenyi Ghartey VII, Omanhen of Effutu Traditional Area, lauded the President for constructing a fish landing facility in the area, which had immensely enhanced the activities of fishers.

He said the people of Effutu were also happy for the reconstruction of the Kasoa-Winneba Road into a double carriage way, and expressed the hope that when completed, it would reduce the carnage on the road and ease the movement of goods and services.

Nonetheless, he appealed to the Government to reconstruct the Winneba Market Complex into a modern facility as the old market could no longer contain the increasing population of traders.

Neenyi Ghartey expressed appreciation to Obirifo Ahunako Ahor Ahor Ankobea II, Omanhen of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, and Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Omanhen of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, for joining them, for the first time, in celebrating the Aboakyer, saying: “Your presence shows that there is peace amongst us.”

Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Effutu, said the Government had carried out monumental projects in the areas to alleviate the plight of the people.

These include new senior high school buildings, construction of a Children’s Hospital, a factory and an ultra-modern Information and Communication Technology Centre.

He pledged to work for and support all, regardless of one’s party affiliation or ethnicity.

