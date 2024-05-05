Data Link holds 19th matriculation ceremony 

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong, GNA

Tema, May 5, GNA – The Data Link Institute of Business and Technology, a non-profit tertiary institution, has held its 19th matriculation ceremony for freshmen and women in the graduate, undergraduate, and professional programmes for the 2023/2024 academic year.

A total of 288 students, comprising 170 males and 118 females, were admitted to pursue professional bachelor’s and master’s programmes.

Professor Stanley Moffatt, the President of the University, said matriculation announced the readiness of students to accept the challenges of higher education and the oaths admonished them to abide by the rules and regulations governing studentship on the various campuses.

This also confers the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of studentship.

“You are here to make something for yourselves and add value to your life to become an ICT expert, a business manager, a professional, deserving of respect and the good life that comes with honest work and its reward,” he said.

Prof Moffatt said the University provided many new things to learn, albeit with challenges, as they adjusted to university life and study, adding that the tutors and staff were committed to ensuring the effective preparation of students to excel academically, socially, economically.

“Data Link will give you the tools to reason, make judgements, ask tough questions, and become excellent critical thinkers, and it will also be a place where your hidden talents will be discovered, and your known talents fine-tuned,” he said.

“…So that you will become the person to go out to make the institution, country, and whole African Continent proud and positively impact the entire world.”

He, therefore, challenged the matriculants to be open minded towards taking up stewardship roles while working towards better service to the nation.

GNA

