Court remands mason for stabbing pregnant fiancée  

By Priscilla Nimako, GNA

Tema, April 3. GNA – The Ashaiman Circuit Court has remanded Stephen Nartey a 39-year-old mason, into police custody for stabbing his pregnant fiancée, Miss Charity Osoom, in the abdomen, right hand, and right breast with a knife.

The court presided over by Mr. Simon Gaga remanded Nartey, whose plea was not taken for the charge of causing harm.

Police Chief Inspector Christian Oscar Norgbedzi, presenting the facts to the court, said the 38-year-old victim is a caterer who resides at Ashiaman Newtown, whiles the accused person also stays at old Ashaiman-Tulaku.

He said on March 21, 2024, at about 1700 hours, the Ashaiman Divisional Command, received a distress call from one ‘Freedom’ making a complaint that a pregnant woman had been stabbed at Ashaiman-Middle East near Pleasant Medical Centre.

He said the police proceeded to the scene, and with the assistance of some good Samaritans, the victim was sent to Pleasant Medical Centre for treatment and later referred to the Tema General Hospital, where she is still receiving medical care.

The prosecution said her condition became stable, while investigations established that she was six months pregnant and resided with Nartey as his fiancée at Tulaku.

The prosecution said on March 18, 2024, the victim moved to stay with her grandmother at Ashaiman-Newtown due to the abusive conduct of the accused person.

He said on March 21, 2024, when she had closed from work and was on her way home, she met Nartey near a big gutter in the Ashaiman-Middle East, Pleasant Medical Centre area.

He said a misunderstanding ensued between them during which the accused person pulled out a knife from his clothing and stab her two times on the right breast, right hand, and abdomen.

According to the prosecution, she sustained deep cuts on her abdomen and started bleeding from the stabbing, while Nartey fled upon seeing the wounds, but the victim raised an alarm, and he was arrested by people who went to her aid.

The prosecution said the knife used for the stabbing was retrieved by police when they visited the scene, adding that, investigations were still ongoing.

GNA

