Commonwealth of Dominica Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty

Accra, April 23, GNA-The Commonwealth of Dominica has reaffirmed its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Morocco over all its territory, including the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed in a Joint Communiqué issued following talks between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Vince Henderson.

In this Joint Communiqué, Henderson reiterated his country’s support for the Autonomy Plan, presented by Morocco in 2007, as the only credible, serious, and realistic solution for resolving the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

In this regard, he praised the efforts of the United Nations as the exclusive framework for achieving a realistic, practical, and lasting solution to this regional dispute.

As a member of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), the Commonwealth of Dominica welcomed the opening of an OECS Embassy in Rabat on October 18, 2018 and a Consulate General in Dakhla on March 31, 2022.

This certainly represented a great opportunity to further consolidate bilateral exchanges between the Kingdom of Morocco and the six Eastern Caribbean States, the Communiqué emphasizes.

