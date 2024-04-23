Typical Ghanaian foods must be included in menus of restaurants – GTA  

By Yussif Ibrahim/ Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, April 23, GNA – The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is advocating for the inclusion of typical Ghanaian foods in the menus of restaurants and eateries to promote local dishes.

The goal is to ignite the passion of citizens to patronise such indigenous Ghanaian meals which are not being cooked or eaten at home.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer of GTA, who made the appeal, said this would also ensure healthy eating and well-being since most of these foods contained essential nutrients the body required.

He was speaking at the Asanteman Queenmothers’ Day and Food Fair (Feast Ghana event) at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The event, which sought to promote the consumption of indigenous Ghanaian cuisines forms part of activities marking the 25th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene.

It was an assembly of Asante Queens who portrayed the beautiful culture of Asanteman through their dressing and display of assorted traditional cuisines.

All the paramountcies in Asante prepared and showcased traditional foods which were not often sold in eateries within and outside of the Ashanti Region.

Among the foods showcased during the colourful event were boiled yam/plantain and kontomire mashed in earthenware bowls, ‘etoo’ (mashed plantain and eggs), fufu and green soup, boiled cocoyam and grounded pepper, groundnut soup with fufu, among others.

Mr. Agyeman said the Authority would continue to elevate Ghana’s local cuisines, culture, and traditions.

The “Feast Ghana” event, he said, was being celebrated under the theme “Flavours of Ghana: Celebrating Ghana’s Cultural Diversity Through Food.”

Mr Agyeman said the theme aligned with the GTA’s initiative of “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana” campaign which was launched in 2017.

He said Asantes local food played significant roles in telling the Ghanaian food story.

According to Mr Agyeman, the grand celebration of ‘Feast Ghana’ would be held on May Day in Accra with a spectacular display of Ghanaian cooked meals.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

