TMA must prevent traders from selling on the ground – Plantain Queen

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, April 23, GNA – Madam Rose Abrefi Mensah, the Plantain Queen for the Tema Community One Market, has called on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to help prevent selling of food stuff on the ground.

Madam Mensah in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was worrying to see how several traders displayed their wares on the ground, especially by the roadside to sell to customers.

She questioned how the Assembly through its officials collected daily tolls from such traders, saying they must help in discouraging such acts and cease items from recalcitrant ones.

She said they as market queens were ready to help ensure that wares are properly displayed on tables, adding however that it becomes very difficult for them to prevent the traders from selling on the ground when the assembly look on unconcern and only take tolls from them.

Madam Mensah said such habits exposed consumers to diseases such as cholera and typhoid especially during the raining season when rainwater carry many things including faeces on the same ground they display their products.

She said coupled with that, they must pay for labourers to clean the market and cart refuse from there, a situation she said was having a toll on their operations.

Meanwhile the Ghana News Agency observed that wares, especially fruits and vegetables which were often eaten uncooked had been displayed on sacks on the floor with some in baskets at the Kwasiadwaso right from behind the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) Greenwich, towards the main lorry station on both sides.

GNA

