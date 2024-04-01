Church Commissions multi-purpose building in Nabdam District 

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Damolg-Tindongo (U/E), April 01, GNA – The Eastwood Anaba Ministries (EAM), a non-denominational organization in Bolgatanga, Upper East Region, has commissioned the first phase of a multi-purpose facility at Damolg-Tindongo in the Nabdam District.

The two-phase facility, known as ‘Gibeath Ha-Elohim’ which means the ‘Hill of God’ in the Hebrew language, was constructed for educational, Christian worship and development purposes.

The completed first phase of the facility comprised an 800-seater air-conditioned auditorium known as ‘Naab Naam Tent’, four syndicate rooms, a three-bedroom residential accommodation, a baptismal pond with changing rooms, outdoor event centre and two gazebos.

The phase two of the project, still under construction comprises of a 100-seater library complex, children’s playground, guest accommodation, administrative block, and a clinic facility, with both phases of the project positioned on 11-acre piece of land on a hill.

The ‘Naab Naam Tent’ was constructed on the farmland of the late Mr Pantia Kolog Naab, father of Reverend Eastwood Anaba, the President of EAM, whilst the adjoining edifices sat on other acquired pieces of land around the farmland.

Reverend Anaba and his wife, Reverend Mrs Rosemond Anaba, built the property in honour of their late parents, and a way to give back to the village which gave them life and opportunity to serve humankind.

Speaking at a ceremony to dedicate the facility to God, Reverend Anaba noted that some people had forgotten the significant contributions of their parents in their lives and said such people did not honour their parents.

“Many of us have forgotten about our fathers and mothers. The Bible said honour thy father and thy mother. This is the first command with a promise,” he said.

The renowned preacher of the gospel urged Christians to honour their parents despite all odds and give back to society as a form of appreciation.

He said the facility was opened to the District Assembly, Chiefs, the Regional Coordinating Council, the Ghana Police Service, and other stakeholders who may wish to hold meetings or conferences in the district.

He said there would be storerooms for food and clothing for less privileged people in the community, and educational scholarship for needy children in the area, “The dream is so deep. It is the most important thing my wife and I can ever do in life.”

Reverend Anaba, also the Founder of Fountain Gate Chapel (FGC) and Senior Pastor of Desert Pastures, a branch of the FGC, said there was a seven-member Management Board in place to manage the facility.

He expressed gratitude to his stepmother, his brothers and sisters, his wife’s family members, the partners of EAM, members and leadership of the FGC, and friends worldwide for the support.

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder and General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), who dedicated the first phase of the project as the Special Guest of Honour, said some people abandoned their villages and never wanted to associate with them due to painful memories.

He said even though Reverend Anaba faced rejection, abandonment, poverty, and hunger and had painful memories, he never neglected his village, “For him to come back here, shows his true character.”

He described Reverend Anaba as “A man of remembrance, honour and gratitude. It is a heart that God delights in. It is that singular reason David was called the man after God’s heart, because he did not forget.”

