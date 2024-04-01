Volta Regional Health Directorate recognises distinguished staff, institutions  

By Maxwell Awumah

Ho, April 01, GNA-The Volta Regional Health Directorate has honoured hard working individuals and institutions that distinguished themselves last year, at its 2023 Regional Annual Performance Review conference.

Ten deserving individuals and four institutions that exemplified themselves received items and citations under the Ghana Health Service Excellence Awards Scheme.

Afadzato South District adjudged best performing District; South Tongu District Hospital, Sogakope won the best performing primary level Hospital; Gbi Wegbe Health Centre, Hohoe Municipal, was the best performing Health Centre while Kpomkpo CHPS Compound won the best performing CHPS Compound.

Recognition for the individual category was Dr Iris Adjah for the the Leadership Excellence Awards primary-level Hospital/Polyclinic.

Other leadership excellence awards went to Mr George Winlove Nyasembi, Health Centre; Ms Belinda Tuaa, CHPS compound; Mr Matthew Ayangba, District Health Directorate.

The Most Outstanding Staff for Regional Health Directorate went to Mr Ignatius Aklikpe; Mr Jerome Kwaku Enyonam took that of Secondary-level Hospital with Mr Francis K. Agbenorlawodugah taking that of District Health Directorate.

Other winners included Ms Monica Akosua Manti for primary-level hospital/Polyclinic; Mr Osei Boateng Ibrahim for Health Centres and Ms Joyce Abena Prah for CHPS compound.

Dr Chrysantus Kubio, Volta Regional Director of Health said staff motivation remained paramount priority of management and would continue those tangent and congratulated winners for sterling performance.

He said the Region has many accomplishments to showcase in the year under review and was optimistic the awardees at the regional level would show visibility and emerge victorious at the national contest.

The Regional Director indicated that South Tongu Hospital, Sogakope, and the Volta Regional Hospital, Hohoe had emerged as the best primary-level hospital and second best ranked amongst its peers at the maiden national GHS Excellence Awards in 2022 and heightening the stakes for the region.

The two-day conference in Ho, was under the theme, “Strengthening the Primary Healthcare System for Improved Access to Quality Health Service Delivery: The Role of Networks of Practice (NoPs).”

Dr Kubio said it sought to consolidate and build on the benefits of strengthened stakeholder engagement and involvement in the implementation of primary health policies.

He noted that the NoPs were initially piloted in South Dayi, South Tongu and later Afadzato South and Hohoe Municipal with the overall goal to increase access and to quality essential healthcare for all by 2030.

He said there was significant augmentation of staff capacity and encouraged collaboration among facilities at Afadzato South and Hohoe through improved technical and operational support.

Dr Kubio encouraged members of staff to redouble efforts at customer satisfaction as their mandate required of them in the face of challenging working conditions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

