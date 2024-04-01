Chosen Home Foundation crowned champions of maiden functional fitness tournament for orphanages  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, April.1, GNA – Chosen Home Foundation Orphanage emerged victors of the maiden Dawn of the Orphanages Functional Fitness Tournament held at the Zulka AstroTurf Park, Dansoman.

The competition, which featured four orphanages was part of Functional Sports League Ghana’s effort to promote national pursuit of an active and positive lifestyle change through functional fitness, nutrition, and mental health.

Participants were taken through intense fitness tests full of endurance, strength, speed, and many others.

At the end of the event, Great James Academy placed second while Shalom of Zion and Enough Grace foundation secured third and fourth places respectively.

Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of Functional Sports League Ghana speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports said orphanages lacked development hence the need to engage them in such initiatives.

“We want to identify the talents of these young ones. These orphanages have a lot of talents in there that we do not look at so we want to develop them not only for functional sport. We can get athletics competitors, weightlifters, martial arts, sprinters, footballers and other disciplines,” he said.

He said Functional Sports League Ghana would in the coming months hit Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast with its fitness tournaments.

Mr.Owusu Ansah called on Corperate Ghana to support the initiative as part of improving the health conditions of sportsmen and women.

Participants were presented with trophies and some other prizes.

Functional Sports League Ghana, an affiliate of the International Functional Fitness Federation was launched in November last year.

