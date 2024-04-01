AAFCON 2024: 18 amputee players invited for camping ahead of continental campaign   

By Rihana Adam

Accra, April. 1, GNA – Stephen Richard Obeng, the Head Coach of the national Amputee Football team, the Black Challenge has invited 18 players for camping in preparation of the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) in Cairo, Egypt from 19- 28 April 2024.

The camping according to the communique would commence on April 5, 2024, in Accra.

The defending champions are expected to defend the trophy they won in 2021.

A statement from the team stated that, the reigning champions who double as 2023 African Para Games Champions would pay a courtesy on the Minister of Youth and Sports before camping begins.

The players, consisted of eight professionals based in Turkey, have already arrived in Ghana, to join their local colleagues in camp.

The players including three goal keepers (Raymond Frimpong, Atsu Abor, and Razak Seidu).

The rest were Emmanuel Allotey, Fuseini Iddi, Richard Ekwam, Richard Arthur Opentil, Yussif Yahaya, Sampson Larbi Sarfo, Mohammed Mubarik, Hamza Mohammed, Prince Nyarko, Cephas Anum, Isaac Kwabena Eshun, Timothy Hayford, Micheal Essiem Aryeh, William Brown, and Abdul-Gafar Mohammed

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

