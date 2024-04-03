 Chief lauds NPP government’s achievements in four sectors  

By Benjamin Akoto

Jinijini (B/R), April 3, GNA – Nana Asare Baffour Tutu II, Chief of Jinijini, has expressed gratitude to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government for the great achievement in the sectors of education, health, agriculture, and road infrastructure.

Nana Tutu II commended the government for the successful implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) education program, adding that every household across the country had benefited from the policy.

He said no previous administration in Ghana had made significant strides in education as operated by the current government.

The chief was speaking at a durbar at Jinijini in the Berekum West District of the Bono Region, during a sod-cutting ceremony for the start of a 120-kilometre asphaltic overlay project on the Sunyani to Berekum and Sampa roads.

The project, with a budget of 125 million dollars, would be executed under a fixed-term contract and was expected to be completed within 24 months.

The scope of work for the 120km road project includes the construction of drainage structures, laying of 150mm thick crushed rock base material, application of a 50mm thick asphalt binder course, application of a 40mm thick asphalt wearing course, and the installation of road signs and provision of road line markings.

Nana Tutu II again mentioned the benefits that farmers have received through the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs as well as the Planting for Jobs and Export programmes, saying many farmers have benefited from the distribution of free cashew, coconut seedlings and other plant seeds.

He said the significant impact of the government’s Agenda 111 initiative on the health sector, with Berekum West capital Jinijini being a notable beneficiary.

Nana Tutu II further underlined the government’s dedication of improving the road sector, resulting in the enhancement of road networks in various communities, citing the upgrading of Botokrom to Nkyenkyeman road and Jinijini town roads.

He said the construction of the Berekum to Sampa Road would greatly benefit commuters using that route by alleviating their stress.

Nana Tutu II asked the electorate in the areas to show appreciation for the government’s positive policies and initiatives by voting for the NPP in the upcoming December 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Roads and Highways later in an interview with the media at Wenchi shared his contentment with the road inspection conducted since it had provided him with the opportunity to ascertain the road network issues in the region and other necessary interventions to be implemented.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye also announced plans to construct the main road from Sunyani to Wa to ensure that all roads in that area would also be upgraded

GNA

