24 Inmates, Officers of Nsawam Prison receive certification in Electrical Wiring 

Accra, April 03, GNA- Twenty-four individuals comprising fifteen prison inmates and nine officers of the Nsawam Medium Security Prison have received certification in Electrical Wiring from the Energy Commission.

The team recorded an 80 per cent pass in the electrical wiring certification examination organised by the Commission.

The project is a collaborative effort of the Ghana Prisons Service and the Energy Commission, which was rolled out last year to provide inmates and officers with the skills to conduct internal wiring through training and certification.

The ceremony was on the theme: “Ensuring the Safety of Life and Property through the Promotion of Standardized Cables and Accessories.”

Mr Oscar Amanoo-Neizer, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, said the project would help promote the rehabilitation of the inmates and give them self-employable skills, which was critical to their smooth social reintegration and reduce the tendency of re-offending upon discharge.

“Beyond enhancing employability, education and vocational training also foster a sense of purpose and responsibility among inmates, encouraging them to envision a future beyond incarceration and actively work towards it,” he said.

The CEO said by investing in their education and skills development, they were not only empowering individuals to break the cycle of crime but also contributing positively to their communities upon reintegration.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Board Chairman of the Commission, commended the graduands for their outstanding performance and efforts during the training and the examination.

He advised them to conduct themselves well as professionals and be guided by the laws of electrical wiring and avoid the use of sub-standard electrical wires.

Dr. Francis Omane-Addo, the Deputy Director General of Prisons in charge of Operations, who represented the Director General of Prisons, expressed gratitude to the Energy Commission for sponsoring the training.

Dr. Omane-Addo congratulated the trainees and urged them to constantly visit the electrical shops in the facility to practice what they have been taught.

He urged the graduating officers to take the project seriously and practice what they have learnt to train other inmates in the facility.

Awards were also presented to the best graduating inmates and officers.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

