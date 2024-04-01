CAF CC: Antwi’s brace secures crucial victory for Dreams over Stade Malien

By Simon Asare



Accra, April 01, GNA – Ghanaian Premier League side Dreams FC secured a crucial away victory against Stade Malien in the first-leg quarter-final encounter of the 2023-24 CAF Confederations Cup.



Experienced striker John Antwi delivered two second half strikes to help Dreams FC secure a crucial advantage over their Malian counterparts ahead of the second-leg encounter.



Yoro Diaby had given Stade Malien the lead early in the second half after a scoreless first half, but the Ghanaian FA Cup champions came back stronger to win the game.



In fact, it was the first time in 24 years that a Ghanaian club had won an away fixture in the Confederations Cup since Accra Hearts of Oak in 2000.



With this away win, Dreams FC will certainly be in pole position to progress to the semi-finals as they eye a place in the finals of this year’s competition.



The second-leg encounter is scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

GNA

