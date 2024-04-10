Business operators in Krachi West fume over power crisis

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R), April 10, GNA – Long and intermittent power fluctuations during the day and night, and low voltage menace in the Oti Region continued to affect businesses already struggling with unfriendly weather.

Some business operators in the Krachi West Municipality have expressed their displeasure about the power crisis in the area, which has adversely affected their businesses.

They called on the Ministry of Energy to take the necessary initiatives to end the power crisis in the Municipality.

Many who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the energy crisis had increased their operational cost and affected earnings.

Madam Rukiyatu Musa said the current crisis being experienced in the area had led to the collapse of her stores, which depended almost entirely on electricity.

She said they had to empty their freezers full of rotten commodities, including 20 boxes of chicken, assorted drinks, yogurts, fan milk and many others.

Mr Fredrick Owusu Nkrumah, owner of “Nyame be kyere” cold store in the Municipality, noted that cold stores required regular power supply to effectively meet the needs of customers.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the situation and urged the government to do everything possible to address the challenge.

He told GNA that the situation was very hurtful and wondered why the power situation was inflicting damning consequences on Ghanaians.

Another resident, Madam Faustina Ama Seyire, said, “We have children in our houses who kept crying because the heat and mosquitoes would not let them sleep.”

“Frequent Power crisis in Kete-Krachi and voltage fluctuations consistently for the past months have damaged our refrigerators and many more,” she told the GNA.

The erratic power has compelled authorities of Krachi West Municipal Hospital to petitioned Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, the Municipal Assembly and Regional Health Directorate to approach NEDCO for stable power.

In a petition, the hospital said it was spending over GHC 60,000 monthly on fuel to run an old generator to supply power in the facility.

GNA

