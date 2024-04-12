Bulgaria is becoming regional leader with its Startup Ecosystem – SME Promotion Agency Director

Sofia, April 12 (BTA/GNA) – The Executive Director of the Bulgarian Small and Medium Enterprises Promotion Agency (BSMEPA), Boyko Takov, Friday said that having a significant presence in Central and Eastern Europe, Bulgaria is becoming a regional leader with its startup ecosystem.

Takov opened Bulgaria’s first international conference and startup roadshow titled We Make Future and organized by BSMEPA in collaboration veuillez with Italy’s Search On Media Group.

The event is taking place in the Sofia Balkan Palace Hotel, and its programme includes a startup competition. It is part of an initiative by BSMEPA and the Italian media group for Bulgarian startups to participate in the WMF International Trade Fair for Innovation, Digital Technology and Artificial Intelligence, which will be held on June 13-15 in Bologna, Italy. So far, the event has been held in 29 countries, and it is now being held in Bulgaria for the first time.

Takov said that the Bulgarian entrepreneurial and start-up environment has been booming in the last few years as a result of the efforts of the business and academic communities, the personal contributions of successful entrepreneurs, the State through its legislative and administrative functions, and the availability of financial instruments.

He illustrated his point with “the first Bulgarian ‘unicorn’ or ‘unicorns’, depending on the metrics and methodology used”. He also highlighted the organizational structure available in Bulgaria and employed at BESCO, Endeavour, Basscom, BAIT, AIBEST, incubators, individual stakeholders, etc.

The BSMEPA events aimed at promoting Bulgarian companies in 2024 include exhibitions and forums in Thessaloniki, London, Paris, Berlin, Lisbon, and Helsinki. Takov used the occasion to call on all companies to join the BSMEPA delegations.

